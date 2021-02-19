LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 88,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,162. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

