LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised LKQ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

