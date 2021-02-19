Lobstex Price Hits $0.0904 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,347,744 coins and its circulating supply is 21,347,732 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.