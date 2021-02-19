Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $114,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,247. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $438.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.