Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $337.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $438.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

