Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

