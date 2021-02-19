Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,915 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.23. 68,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

