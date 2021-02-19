Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,617 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.16. 443,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

