Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,783,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCR stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,277. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $300.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.77.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.