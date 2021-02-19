Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $303,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,258 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50,172 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 57,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THO traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $121.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,504. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

