Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes $913,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 73,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund accounts for 0.8% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FOF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 55,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,018. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.