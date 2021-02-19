Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.4% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.11. 63,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.91. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $125.19.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

