Loopring One Day Trading Volume Reaches $72.31 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $909.64 million and approximately $72.31 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00761256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00042829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00041914 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.72 or 0.04595263 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,930,981 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

