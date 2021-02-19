Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 32,260 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,246,258 shares of company stock worth $55,203,867 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

NYSE GM opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

