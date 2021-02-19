Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 345.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 807.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,641 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 11,262.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,318,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,027 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of TPR opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

