Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,151 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $143.16 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $171.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average of $130.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

