Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 441 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

