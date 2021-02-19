Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 72,675 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,675 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 143.2% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,808 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 736.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 737,508 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $33,801,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 111.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,307,000 after acquiring an additional 484,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,509,000 after acquiring an additional 471,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

