Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 359.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

STLD stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

