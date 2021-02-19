Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of LPX opened at $44.93 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

