Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Gap Down to $0.99

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.99, but opened at C$0.89. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 44,812 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.49 million and a P/E ratio of -20.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

