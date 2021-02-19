Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $336.83 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.38 and a 200-day moving average of $344.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

