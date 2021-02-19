Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Update

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 14th total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of MFNC opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

