Macquarie Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $67.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Macquarie from $46.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on H. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.72. 7,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,322. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after buying an additional 926,711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.