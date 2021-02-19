Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

