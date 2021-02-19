Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -25.86. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

