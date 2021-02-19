Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Trading Down 0.6%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 2,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Magellan Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

About Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.