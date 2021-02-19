Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading 16.6% Higher

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s stock price traded up 16.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.77. 1,334,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 318,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.