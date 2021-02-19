Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International updated its FY 2023

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $8.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 434,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

