MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%.

Shares of MX stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $703.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

