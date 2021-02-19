Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after buying an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after buying an additional 2,325,997 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 1,431,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 368,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,144,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 107,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $9,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,541,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,726,575 shares of company stock worth $27,498,970. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $12.10 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

