Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $107,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

