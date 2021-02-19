Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exponent by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 373,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Exponent by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,294 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $655,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,116.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,650. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.37 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $97.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.