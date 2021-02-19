Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,802 shares of company stock worth $123,103,846.

Pinterest stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of -134.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

