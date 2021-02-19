MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $505,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 21.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

