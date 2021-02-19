Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $780,815,000 after purchasing an additional 171,430 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock valued at $194,043,480. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $332.19 billion, a PE ratio of -115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average of $147.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

