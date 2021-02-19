Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $6.42. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 1,975 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $283.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.