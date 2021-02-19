ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86. ManTech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $101.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

