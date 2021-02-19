ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%.

ManTech International stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

