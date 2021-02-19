ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%.

ManTech International stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $101.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

