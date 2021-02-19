Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of MMI traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,605. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $40.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

