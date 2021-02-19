Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.62. 1,407,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,823,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

In other Marin Software news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marin Software stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,445 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.98% of Marin Software worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

