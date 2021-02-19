Mario A. Harik Sells 30,467 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XPO stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 144.17, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $250,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $2,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

