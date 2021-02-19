Mark Albert Anderson Sells 3,273 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $136,778.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 545 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $18,143.05.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Model N by 31.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 260.7% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

