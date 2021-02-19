Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 896 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.