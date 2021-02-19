Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

