Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $819,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.41.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $292.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.63 and its 200-day moving average is $239.95.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

