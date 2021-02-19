Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,133 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $201.09 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.38 and a 200 day moving average of $203.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

