Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 54 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total value of $11,942,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total transaction of $727,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,486 shares of company stock worth $56,210,029. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $576.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $649.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $587.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.