Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,836. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.48.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

